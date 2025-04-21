“…and NEW!”

Those were the words the not-so “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio heard when all was said-and-done inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. at WrestleMania 41 Sunday during the four-way WWE Intercontinental title tilt.

Dom-Dom hit a frog-splash on Balor as his fellow Judgment Day member was going for a match-ending pin after connecting with his own Coup de Grace off the ropes.

Upon scoring the three-count, Dom popped up victorious as the Las Vegas crowd went absolutely ballistic.

But in a good way.

The Vegas crowd adopted Dom-Dom on this evening, and he soaked up the love, running up the long ramp and back down, sliding into the ring and posing with his newly won title on the ropes as Balor looked on in disbelief as the crowd once again exploded with cheers.

Dominik Mysterio is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion.