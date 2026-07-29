Dominik Mysterio has confirmed that another member of the Mysterio family is headed to WWE.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani (see video below), the Judgment Day member confirmed reports that his sister, Aalyah Mysterio, is joining WWE. When asked directly about her WWE future, Dominik gave a simple response.

“I believe she is, yeah.”

‘Dirty Dom’ also had some advice for his younger sister as she prepares for the next chapter.

“I mean, hey, she’s been a problem for my parents for the last 24/25 years. It’s time for WWE to handle those problems. I was a big problem for my parents as well, so I think it’s cool to have both of the Mysterio kids in there. I hope she listens more to me than she does my dad.”

Dominik added that he’d be interested in working alongside Aalyah on WWE television, but only if Rey Mysterio isn’t part of the equation. He believes he can help her avoid some of the struggles he experienced early in his own career.

“I think it would be cool, but like I said, it would have to be with me. I couldn’t have it with my dad. If she started off and starting doing some bullshit with my dad like I did, it’s only going to bring her down. I can help jumpstart whatever it is that she needs. We can skip over the bullshit that I went through, that my dad put me through. I think if she’s smart, she’ll come talk to big brother.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Dominik reflected on getting choke-slammed through a table by NBA Champion Karl-Anthony Towns at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event inside Madison Square Garden, calling it one of the biggest moments of his career.

“I mean, I don’t know that I’d put it that way, as one of the great honors of my career because I’ve had some moments at MSG. That one would definitely be a top five moment for me, getting choke-slammed through a table by a NBA Champion at MSG. Insane. Never in a million years did I expect that to happen.”

Dominik also commented on the much-discussed July 27 episode of WWE Raw that featured Ryan Garcia, The Judgment Day, Danhausen and Joe Hendry. Looking back on the segment, he joked that Garcia’s motivations may have been misunderstood.

“I mean, it was a surreal moment. I don’t think he turned on Danhausen and Joe Hendry, I think he saw the Clippers girls and wanted to join the conga line. Don’t blame him. Then, he saw these dorks standing up and he saw the guitar so he took his shot. Once we saw that, JD and I had to go in there and handle business. We beat up five adult men in that ring that day.”

When asked what it was like working with the boxing star, Dominik had nothing but positive things to say.

“He was super cool. Very humble, at least with me and JD. He knew we were in there to handle business. Ryan was there to handle business, we took care of what we had to do. Hopefully, I’ll get to see him down the line.”

Danhausen battles Danhausen at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which takes place this weekend on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.