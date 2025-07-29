Cody Rhodes is set to brave a gauntlet of hot wings this week as he appears on Hot Ones to promote WWE SummerSlam 2025.

First We Feast announced Monday that Rhodes will be the featured guest on Thursday’s episode, which premieres at 11:00 AM EST.

Hosted by Sean Evans, Hot Ones challenges celebrities to answer questions while eating wings doused in increasingly spicy sauces. Rhodes joins a long list of WWE stars who’ve taken on the heat, including Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan.

Rhodes is currently set to face off against John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025.

This week on #HotOnes, we got @codyrhodes vs. The Wings of Death. 💀 Tune in Thursday @ 11AM ET ❗ pic.twitter.com/swTBhn4mM2 — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) July 28, 2025

Rusev got his payback on Sheamus during this week’s episode of WWE RAW, launching a surprise attack after the Celtic Warrior scored a victory. Sheamus had just defeated Grayson Waller when the Bulgarian Brute stormed the ring and blindsided him.

Still fuming from his loss to Sheamus on last week’s episode, Rusev took him out with the shillelagh before locking in the Accolade. WWE officials quickly rushed down to separate the two and restore order.

Later in the show, WWE officially announced a rubber match between the two men for next week’s episode of RAW.

Both Sheamus and Rusev currently sit tied with one victory each in their recent feud. This bout marks the first confirmed match for next week’s RAW, which will also showcase the fallout from SummerSlam 2025.

Rusev challenges Sheamus to a match next week on WWE RAW: “And finally, Rusev can relax and celebrate his day.”#WWERAW

pic.twitter.com/lwr3utNrvj — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 29, 2025

Sheamus had another BANGER, but forgot what DAY it is! 😬 pic.twitter.com/9guPIrKs3I — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2025

This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw tensions high within The Judgment Day following a six-person tag team loss to Asuka, Kairi Sane, and AJ Styles. Roxanne Perez, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez came up short in the match, leaving the group in need of a morale boost.

Later in the night, Finn Balor delivered a backstage pep talk to lift the team’s spirits. In a lighter moment, Perez surprised ‘Dirty Dom’ with a Nintendo Switch 2 — bringing a smile back to Mysterio’s face. The two bonded further, agreeing to team up for a session of WWE 2K25.

Raquel Rodriguez, however, wasn’t as amused. She reminded Mysterio that Liv Morgan is also a fan of video games, hinting at some lingering tension. As the segment wrapped, Mysterio offered to give Liv a call — or even FaceTime her — leaving things on an awkward note.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of WWE 2K25 was released on Wednesday, July 23. The game released on other consoles back in March.

The phrase “We Want Melo” started trending across social media today, with fans rallying for Carmelo Hayes ahead of Monday’s edition of RAW. The hashtag gained major traction on Twitter, climbing into the top five trending sports topics.

Hayes responded to the movement with a short post, simply tweeting,

“If this works… lol.”

Hayes last competed on the July 18th episode of WWE SmackDown.

If this works…lol — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) July 28, 2025

CM Punk made it clear on this week’s episode of WWE RAW that beating GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship isn’t just a goal — it’s a necessity.

During a tense in-ring confrontation, GUNTHER claimed that he had already defeated Punk last week with words alone, boasting that he left the “Voice of the Voiceless” speechless and forced him to accept he’ll never be champion.

Punk quickly shut that down, entering the ring and saying he wasn’t speechless—he was stunned by the weight of what was happening. He told the crowd that he doesn’t just want to be champion — he needs to be, comparing that need to breathing. Punk explained that while he doesn’t drink, smoke, or do drugs, professional wrestling is his addiction, and winning the title is his way of thanking those who stood by him during his time away.

Punk acknowledged GUNTHER’s claim that he doesn’t deserve the title, saying he agrees — but added that GUNTHER earned the right to call himself champion. As GUNTHER tried to speak again, Punk cut him off, saying he wasn’t finished. He told GUNTHER he’s not on his level and declared that he’s walking out of SummerSlam as the new World Heavyweight Champion.