Dominik Mysterio made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked if he would want to wear the Mysterio mask after his father, Rey, retires:

“Most definitely. I think the long goal here, the endgame, is to eventually take over the Rey Mysterio name. That’s the legacy within it. He’s Rey Mysterio. It’s only right to make a Jr. Traditionally in Lucha culture, and in Hispanic culture, that’s tradition. That’s what you do. I kind of just showed up and Dom Mysterio organically happened. Everything happened so fast. We didn’t really get a chance to put these little things together, but we definitely have talked about it. He’s mentioned before that the mask is something I have to earn along with the name. If one day he wants to pass it on to me after he retires, or he wants to make me earn it after he retires or something, whatever it is, I’m up for it. I know that name belongs to me and it’s only right. Hispanically, culturally, it’s only right, but whatever he wants at the end of the day because he’s the one that made it what it is. I’ll respect his decision whatever it is.”

