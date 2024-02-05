Dominik Mysterio doesn’t care one bit about Cody Rhodes or The Rock.

The WWE star took to social media to call The American Nightmare “Ass” and The Great One “Cheeks” as the news of the WrestleMania 40 main event continue to flood the headlines. Instead, Dominik wants to turn the attention and put it on his fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest, who he reminds continues to hold the Money In The Bank briefcase and could cash-in at anytime.

While the WWE Universe continues to predict the WrestleMania 40 card no one has really considered what Señor Money In The Bank will be doing for the Showcase of the Immortals. What would you have him do? Sound off in the comments below.