What is the story behind “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio’s new neck tattoo?

Allow the AAA Mega Champion himself to explain.

During a recent appearance on the Towers Of Power podcast for an in-depth interview, The Judgment Day member and WWE Raw Superstar explained why his neck tattoo, which isn’t even finished yet, was a “terrible idea.”

“It’s part of the Aztec calendar with my uncle’s mask in the middle,” Dom-Dom said. “It’s like two-thirds of the way done. It was a terrible decision.”

Dom continued, “Becuse the pain, and once you do it, you can’t just go like, ‘Okay, I’m done. I’m not going to finish it.’ The finished product is going to go down here more, so it’s bothering me already that it’s unfinished. But I’m a sicko. The neck hurt either way. It’s just — it all hurts.”

Dominik Mysterio last appeared in the squared circle for WWE at this past Monday night’s blockbuster episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, where he lost his WWE Intercontinental Championship to John Cena in an impromptu match in Cena’s hometown swan-song.

Check out several photos of Dominik Mysterio’s new neck tattoo below.