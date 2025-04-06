Dominik Mysterio is not a fan of CM Punk.

In fact, he hates him.

“Dirty” Dom explained his hatred for “The Best in the World” during an interview with Sportskeeda.

“I hate CM Punk,” he said. “I hate CM Punk. He’s old. He disappeared for what, 30 years? Came back and he’s now 60 and still wrestling.”

He continued, “He tortured me when I was a kid. I was 12 years old and he was probably 45 at the time, maybe 50. I don’t like CM Punk. He traumatized me as a kid. Who does that to a 12-year-old?”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)