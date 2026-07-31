Dominik Mysterio says communication with his wife, Marie Juliette, prevents his WWE storylines with Liv Morgan from creating problems at home. During The Ariel Helwani Show, Dominik explained that Marie knows what will happen before potentially uncomfortable segments air.

Dominik said Marie has supported him since they met as teenagers and credited her as one of the most important influences in his life.

My real wife is a saint of a woman. Shout out to Marie.

The comments came during the same interview in which Dominik confirmed that his sister Aalyah is joining WWE.

Dominik treats his relationship with Morgan as part of his job and makes sure Marie is never surprised by what she sees on television. He said she occasionally watches the segments after receiving his warning and will text him afterward to compliment the performance.

When Dominik believes she may prefer to skip something, he gives her a direct preview before the show.

Hey, honey. Don’t tune in. This is what is going to go down.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show, with a h/t to ITR Wrestling for the transcription.