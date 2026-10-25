Dominik Mysterio is calling out his father, Rey Mysterio, over an infamous social media post from more than a decade ago.

The WWE Superstar recently appeared on Ring Rust Radio, where he was asked about a tweet Rey posted while promoting the WWE ’13 video game. In the post, Rey joked that he “couldn’t wait to beat his kids,” referring to facing them in the game.

Dominik, who has spent the past several years feuding with his father on WWE television, disputed the claim and accused Rey of lying about his video game abilities.

“That was a lie. He’s never beaten me in a video game,” Dominik said. “Yeah, he’s a liar. A compulsive liar.”

Dominik turned against his father in 2022 and joined The Judgment Day, setting the stage for their eventual showdown at WrestleMania 39. Rey defeated his son at the event, famously using his belt to whip Dominik during the match.