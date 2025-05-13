Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is scheduled to appear at the WWE RAW taping on Monday, June 9, 2025, at The PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. This appearance is part of Cena’s ongoing farewell tour throughout 2025.

Dominik Mysterio and CM Punk have a long-standing rivalry that traces back to 2010, when Punk was involved in a storyline feud with Rey Mysterio.

During a recent appearance on the “Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic” podcast, Dominik shared his perspective on Punk. He said,

“I think we just both mutually hate each other, equally. I f**king hate CM Punk. I don’t know what it is about that guy. I don’t know if it’s because he looks like Eddie Munster and I want to kick him in the f**king face, or the fact that everyone is like, ‘He finally did it, he finally got his WrestleMania main event.’ Good for you, old man. 60 years old, it took you what, 45 years to accomplish your one goal? It’s about time. It’s what they say about babies. When they have tantrums, you give them what they want so they shut the f**k up. I’m pretty sure that’s what happened. That’s why he needed a favor from Paul Heyman. There is a reason he was never in the main event. You call yourself the Best in the World. I don’t need to go around calling myself the Best in the World. People know I’m better than the best. I don’t need to call myself Best in the World at 70 years old. People do it for me. You have [John] Cena talking about me, JBL, AJ Styles, legends talking about me. I don’t need to do it for myself or say these things about me because people say it for me. My work speaks for itself. Here you go with CM Punk. I could go on this rant forever but I need to stop myself.”

WWE has significantly reduced the number of live events it holds, and TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro recently indicated that this trend will continue.

At the JP Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference, Shapiro stated that the company will continue to reduce its spending after already cutting 75% of its live events. He said,

“We cut those house shows down to where now we’re doing 200 events a year. We cut them 75%, the number of house shows that we do. We feel that’s a good place to be and we’ll continue to prune as we go through. WWE has tremendous upside on global partnerships. Tremendous upside on ticket pricing. Tremendous upside on site fees, dynamic pricing, yield management. All areas we’re really focusing and pushing in on as it related to live events. As you saw on our first quarter, our margins significantly expanded as it relates to WWE live events.“

