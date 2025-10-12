Dominik Mysterio added some new ink while enjoying his trip “Down Under” with WWE this weekend.

Australia’s own Grayson Waller took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself and “Dirty” Dominik enjoying a local cookout during WWE’s trip to Perth for the three-show stretch that included Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event, as well as tomorrow morning’s WWE Raw on Netflix show.

In the image, Mysterio can be seen showing off a fresh new tattoo on his neck. The new ink features a detailed design of a lucha mask, paying homage to his Mexican wrestling roots.

For those interested in “Dirty” Dom’s new neck tattoo, you can check out multiple images, including the above-referenced Grayson Waller cookout Instagram picture, via the Instagram post embedded below courtesy of the official WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram page.

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Dominik continues to make headlines both inside and outside the ring.

Dom-Dom currently holds two major championships. He is the active, defending WWE Intercontinental Champion and the AAA Mega Champion. He is also an active member of The Judgment Day faction on the WWE Raw brand.

Dominik captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship back at WrestleMania 41, and just last month, he added more gold to his resume by defeating El Hijo del Vikingo to claim the AAA Mega Championship at the WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide: Las Vegas special event.

Next up, the double champion is set to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta on a special live early-morning edition of WWE Raw on Netflix from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Also advertised for Monday’s morning Raw show in Australia is a women’s tag-team tilt, with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria joining forces to take on two other members from The Judgment Day — the former women’s tag-team champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

For what it’s worth, there are also rumblings that Dominik Mysterio could be in line for a high-profile showdown with 17-time world champion John Cena at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event in San Diego, California.

If the match comes to fruition, it’s expected to be one of Cena’s final bouts before his rumored retirement at the end of the year, where he is expected to face GUNTHER in his actual retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.