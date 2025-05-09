Fresh off his WWE Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio isn’t slowing down—and he might have his sights set on another major milestone in WWE.

During a recent appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast, Mysterio discussed the possibility of entering the 2025 men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. With the prestigious briefcase traditionally linked to a future World Title shot, Mysterio offered a surprising take on how he’d use the opportunity—by thinking beyond himself and targeting tag team gold.

“As long as I’m not the one dangling from anything, I’m in,” Mysterio joked, referencing his past experiences with unconventional match stipulations, including being suspended in a shark cage at WWE Bad Blood 2024. “This Intercontinental Title is heavy, man. Having a briefcase to carry it around in? That actually makes a lot of sense.”

While most competitors view the Money in the Bank briefcase as a shortcut to a world championship, Mysterio has a different vision. Rather than chasing individual accolades, he wants to flip the script and use the contract to elevate his Judgment Day allies—particularly JD McDonagh.

“I’d use the briefcase differently,” he said. “Everyone’s always chasing the World Title, but I know I’ll get there eventually. I’m thinking long-term. What if JD and I take it to SmackDown, win the tag titles from The Street Profits, then come back to Raw and cash in the briefcase for more tag gold? That’s never been done before.”

Mysterio added that his goal is to create new history for The Judgment Day by using the briefcase selflessly—something unheard of in WWE tradition.

“People are selfish with the briefcase. I’m trying to bring my boys with me—JD, Finn, Carlito—whoever. Even if I’m not in the match, I’ll cash it in for them. I’m here to change the game and make history.”

While the Money in the Bank briefcase has always been associated with world title aspirations, only Austin Theory previously attempted to cash it in for a secondary championship. In 2022, Theory tried and failed to win back the United States Title using the contract.

This year’s Money in the Bank event is scheduled for June 7, the same day WWE is co-promoting Worlds Collide with AAA Lucha Libre—a blockbuster night for wrestling fans worldwide.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)