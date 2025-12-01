San Diego rolled out major hometown pride for WWE’s return this weekend, and turned Survivor Series into a full-on civic celebration.

The city officially declared Saturday as “WWE Survivor Series Day,” while also awarding three WWE stars with one of San Diego’s highest honors.

Backstage at Petco Park, Mayor Todd Gloria presented Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Nia Jax, all native San Diegans, with ceremonial keys to the city.

A special moment for three performers who helped put the 6-1-9 on the wrestling map.

Gloria shared the announcement on Instagram, writing:

“A HISTORIC NIGHT IN SAN DIEGO 🏆🔥

For the first time ever, @WWE Survivor Series: WarGames landed in an outdoor MLB stadium — right here at Petco Park.

To mark this incredible moment, I proclaimed today ‘WWE Survivor Series Day’ in the City of San Diego.

And we honored the hometown performers who put the 6-1-9 on the global map:

✨ Rey Mysterio — living legend of Lucha Libre

💥 Nia Jax — irresistible force with San Diego pride

🔥 Dominik Mysterio — the future of a San Diego dynasty

Each received a Key to the City — our city’s highest honor.

San Diego is a city of champions.

And tonight, the world got to witness it. 🌴💪

A huge night for our city and an unforgettable moment in WWE history.”

In another video posted by Gloria, the mayor is shown taking part in a backstage ceremony, and even receiving a personalized WWE Championship belt as part of the festivities.

The local spotlight continued into the post-show discussion.

On the post–Survivor Series edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez broke down Dominik’s match with John Cena, praising how convincingly the injury angle was executed.

“It looked like they botched the spot. They did a tremendous job. I was convinced this guy was hurt,” Alvarez said.

Meltzer echoed the sentiment, “Dominik sold it so great, just like he was hurt. The way Cena dropped him it looked like the botch of all botches and it was actually what was planned. It was really tremendous.”

Dave Meltzer heaped praise on the "tremendous" Dominik Mysterio fake injury spot during his match with John Cena at WWE Survivor Series: "It was tremendous. When they kept the camera on him I was like ‘wait a minute, if a guy’s really hurt and it’s an accident they take the… pic.twitter.com/3WYEkBqE3Q — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) November 30, 2025

"It looked like the botch of all botches and it was actually what was planned. It was really tremendous." – Dave Meltzerhttps://t.co/dvWPW0BwON pic.twitter.com/khxrimq1XZ — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) November 30, 2025

And for those in the city this weekend, San Diego’s connection to the Mysterio family extended beyond the stadium.

Adrian Hernandez shared footage of a mural in town featuring both Rey and Dominik, another visual reminder of how intertwined the family is with the city’s identity (see video below).