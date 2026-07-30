Dominik Mysterio believes an eventual retirement match with Rey Mysterio should end with his father surrendering more than his wrestling career.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dominik said he wants to take Rey’s mask and name when the two meet for the final time.

Dominik selected El Auditorio de Tijuana Fausto Gutierrez as his preferred location. The arena holds personal significance because Rey, Dominik’s great-uncle and several of his godfathers have wrestled there.

He recalled seeing the Tijuana venue filled beyond its normal seating capacity and believes a retirement match between father and son could produce a similar response.

Dominik also connected his demand to the changing makeup of the Mysterio family in WWE. He recently confirmed that his sister Aalyah is joining the company and argued that Rey should make room for the next generation.

While Dominik does not believe WWE seriously discussed the match for this year’s WrestleMania, he remains adamant that nobody else should end his father’s career.

It’s my birthright. I will lose my absolute shit if it’s not me. I have to do it, it’s the only way possible.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show, with a h/t to Fightful for the transcription.