Dominik Mysterio emerged victorious over PENTA, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 this past weekend.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Dominik opened up about the crowd’s reaction to his win and addressed the possibility of a face turn, following the unexpected cheers he received from fans at the event.

On his partnership with Liv Morgan: “It was huge because it solidified us as the most hated couple in WWE after what we did. Especially directly to Rhea’s face. I think it left a sour taste in people’s mouths that they did not enjoy. It only solidified us as a stronger couple and stronger faction in WWE.”

On his win at WrestleMania 41: “It’s super validating. The fact that it’s my first Mania competing for a singles title. It’s also my first Mania without my deadbeat dad anywhere around me. It’s definitely an accomplishment for me.”

On a possible face turn: “Whatever the company wants, I’m here for them. I’m a team player and they know that. At the end of the day, whatever is best for business is going to happen.”

On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bishop Dyer (formerly known as Baron Corbin) discussed Bayley’s absence from WrestleMania 41. Although she had been announced as Lyra Valkyria’s partner for a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Night 2, WWE scripted a backstage attack angle that removed her from the match at the last minute. Becky Lynch ultimately stepped in as Bayley’s surprise replacement.

On his anger over Bayley being taken out of WrestleMania 41: “I’ve had a few days to kind of calm down because it made me extremely angry… f*** you, that’s my sentiment. I mean, to do it to Bayley of all people. Someone who’s been there through COVID…has made lemonade out of dogs*** repeatedly…is a model f***ing employee.”

On Bayley knowing about the angle ahead of time: “I don’t give a s*** if she knew the storyline [ahead of time]. Please, do all this, take all these bumps, work your ass off, and two days before we’re gonna replace you…And I know Bayley’s going to be fine…but that is a moment and it is bulls*** all the way through.”

On Bayley not getting to be a part of WrestleMania: “She didn’t get to be on WrestleMania. She went down to NXT, elevated talent…does everything you’ve asked of her. Bayley deserved to be on WrestleMania…It is insane to me that you take that moment away.”

During a recent interview with Vegas Sports Daily at a WrestleMania After Dark event, WWE Superstar Damian Priest commented on the hard work that went into WrestleMania 41 being such a successful event.

On WWE’s hard work: “First, I’ll say this. When was the last time you not heard him say that? (Arenas being sold out) This is what we do, I say that because that’s what we do. Every PLE, every year, we’re raising the bar for ourselves. So we attribute that. It’s just the idea of just hard work. The fact that we just want to be better than yesterday for tomorrow.”

On doing it for the fans: “That’s for our fans. Plain and simple. They’re the ones that are breaking the records, really, not us. So it’s the fans showing out because they love this product so much and that’s what it is. We’re giving the fans what they want, no matter what anybody thinks. That’s what’s happening right now and as long as they keep showing up, we’ll keep showing out.”

WWE has released the full WWE LFG panel from WWE World during WrestleMania Weekend. You can check that out below:

“The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T and Mickie James reveal behind-the-scenes stories and secrets of WWE LFG during a must-see WWE LFG panel at WWE World. Watch WWE LFG Sunday night at 8/7C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday.”

Charlotte Flair is the featured guest on the latest episode of Stephanie’s Places. You can check out a preview clip for the episode below:

Dark Side of the Ring producer and co-creator Evan Husney is the featured guest on this week’s “Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw” podcast. You can watch the podcast below:

WWE posted the following video showing some alternate angles of Bron Breakker spearing Carlito at WrestleMania 41 last Sunday:

The latest episode of ‘WWE Playlist’ looks at Randy Orton’s most furious moments, as you can see below: