— Dominik Mysterio is your new AAA Mega Champion, defeating El Hijo del Vikino (with help) in the main event of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

Mysterio won the title in the main event of Friday’s event when El Grande American got involved. As Vikingo tried to stop Americano and pull his mask off, Americano was able to slid a mask load into the ring and Mysterio hit a leaping headbut, followed by a frog splash, to win the title.

The Judgment Day also got involved in the match, but Rey Mysterio ran them off. After the match, Rey came down to give him the title as promised but Dom demanded that his father put it on him. Rey complied before being told to go to the back.

This is Mysterio’s first reign with the AAA Mega Championship, and ends Vikingo’s second reign at 105 days. Vikingo won the title from Alberto El Patrón at AAA Alianzas on May 31st.

Ha llegado el Campeón Intercontinental de WWE, Dominik Mysterio 🔥 EN VIVO en https://t.co/Gv5ke9a0Kj#WorldsCollide desde Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/Bzleu13mgL — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) September 13, 2025

— Xavier Woods has revealed that he underwent surgery on Thursday to remove lymphoma. He missed his scheduled appearance at WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide due to the procedure, which he humorously referenced on the show as a result of taking Penta’s Mexican Destroyer. Woods shared photos on Twitter to confirm the surgery, writing:

“For those of you doubting that I had surgery yesterday morning. Here is a before and after pic. Plus the lymphoma that was carved out of the back of my head. This was the result of @ScrapDaddyAP instructing @PENTAELZEROM to injure me. Thanks Penta. #ThankGodForTheNewDay”

Grayson Waller stepped in for Woods in the AAA World Tag Team Championship match alongside Kofi Kingston. The duo fell to Pagano and Psycho Clown, who were later attacked by the Wyatt Sicks following the match.

— Several dark matches took place after WWE SmackDown went off the air, and you can check out the results below:

* Jacob Fatu def. Rusev

* LA Knight def. Bron Breakker