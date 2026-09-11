Dominik Mysterio has weighed in on his sister Aalyah Mysterio beginning her professional wrestling training at the WWE Performance Center.

During an interview with Fernando Ramirez of Compas On The Beat, Dominik admitted he never expected Aalyah to follow in the footsteps of her father and brother because she was always considered “the smart one” in the family.

“Technically, she is still my sister, but I don’t know. She’s going to have her opportunity,” Mysterio said. “I never thought she would get in the business because she’s the smart one. Like, she’s got her degree and everything.”

Dominik then stayed in character by warning Aalyah that she must choose between learning from him or their “deadbeat dad,” WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

“So she came in, and she’s down at the PC doing her thing,” he continued. “Only thing I can say is there’s two Mysterios out there—pick the right one. You’ve seen how this goes. You’ve got two options to pick from.”

It was reported several months ago that Aalyah had begun training at the Performance Center. She has previously appeared in several WWE storylines involving Rey and Dominik.