Dominik Mysterio has challenged his father to a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This week’s RAW saw 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio come to the ring to discuss his induction next month. Rey was quickly interrupted by Dominik, who took shots at Rey and the induction as he did on SmackDown.

Dominik went on and said he’s going to let his father enjoy his Hall of Fame Weekend in Los Angeles, but he’s going to make it better. Dominik then challenged Rey to a match at WrestleMania 39. Fans chanted “yes!” in response, but Rey reiterated that he will not fight his son, and there will be no match at WrestleMania. Rey turned to leave as Dominik continued taunting him, saying the only thing Rey taught him was what not to be. Footage can be seen below.

Mysterio vs. Mysterio at WrestleMania has been the plan ever since they decided to do the father vs. son feud.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card, along with some of the rumored matches and related footage from RAW:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre [or both] vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

