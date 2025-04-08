Dominik Mysterio has not been the traditional babyface Mysterio since establishing himself as a legitimate main roster player in WWE.

During a recent interview with Netflix, The Judgment Day member spoke about wanting to do something different with the legendary Mysterio name when he came to WWE as the son of legendary Rey Mysterio.

“I enjoy being a bad guy,” he said. “I feel like I have more liberty in what I can do, say, and get away with. I feel like I’m pushing the boundaries a little bit more.”

He continued, “This might sound terrible, but kids and their dads will show up to events and I’m like, ‘Is that your dad? He’s probably a deadbeat too.’ So it’s just getting to have more fun with them other than being a good guy. I’ve witnessed that my whole life with my dad. I wanted to do something different with the Mysterio name.

Later in the interview, Dom-Dom noted that when he realized he no longer needed the connection to his family to sink or swim on his own in WWE, he knew it was ‘game time’ for his career.

“Starting off with him by my side was a huge cheat code,” Dom said. “The man’s been in this business for 30-plus years now, so being able to have him ringside for my first couple of matches — he was literally guiding me, yelling at me, [telling me] what to do, how to do it. That was very helpful for me to grow and learn in-ring. But being able to get away from it and realizing what I can do on my own, it’s almost like removing the training wheels off the bike. Once I realized I no longer needed them, it was game time.”