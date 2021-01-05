Speaking on Keepin’ It 100, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is slated to move to Florida for some extra pro wrestling training.

The son of Rey Mysterio made his in-ring WWE debut at SummerSlam in a match with Seth Rollins. He’s been featured on television for the better part of a year now.

“It would benefit me to be in Florida in general because I have the [WWE Performance Center] in Orlando and I can pick so many people’s brains there,” Dominik stated. “There’s [Tyson Kidd] in Tampa. I have so many options there to pick and choose from to be able to learn and be able to grow myself as a wrestler. I probably wouldn’t permanently move down there, it’d probably be temporary, just until I can get on my feet in California because I would hate to leave California.”

Thanks to Fightful for the quote