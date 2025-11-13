Ethan Page, Chelsea Green, Dominik Mysterio and others from the WWE and NXT talent rosters are coming to Mexico City later this month.

The promotion announced on Wednesday that Ethan Page and Chelsea Green will be in action at AAA Alianzas on Saturday, November 22. This marks the duo’s first appearance for the company since they captured the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships on November 2, defeating La Hiedra and Mr. Iguana.

AAA also revealed a high-flying triple threat match for the show, as Je’Von Evans will battle Axiom and Octagon Jr. The match will determine the next number one contender to the AAA Cruiserweight Championship, currently held by Laredo Kid.

Previously confirmed for AAA Alianzas is the featured tag team bout pitting Dragon Lee and El Hijo del Vikingo against Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano.

Eliminatoria para conocer a uno de los retadores por el Campeonato Crucero AAA de Laredo Kid en CDMX 🫡 pic.twitter.com/4pa0SJxqCY — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 13, 2025