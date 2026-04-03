The life of a WWE Superstar is a busy, and sometimes irritating lifestyle.

Not only are you constantly on the road, but you’re consistently stopped by complete strangers who hound you, often at the worst times, for pictures and autographs.

If you don’t comply, it’s anyone’s guess how things will play out.

More often than not, the hounding fan will simply fail in their attempt to get some personal time with the larger-than-life pro wrestling stars.

Sometimes, however, things don’t go so smoothly.

Enter Dominik Mysterio and Oba Femi.

Viral videos are making the rounds on social media showing the two WWE Superstars being hounded by fans, with both attempting to ignore them.

In the case of “Dirty” Dom, the fans scolded the former WWE Intercontinental Champion for his brush-off.

“Have a heart,” a fan yelled as he walked away. “Don’t forget we made you! Without us, you ain’t sh**t!”

Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to face Finn Balor, while Oba Femi is gearing up for his showdown against Brock Lesnar, with both matches scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

pic.twitter.com/LuvwrD9Ket — just put the clips in the bag (@ShootOrWork) April 3, 2026