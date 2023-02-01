Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on the “Keepin’ It 100” podcast with Konnan and Disco Inferno, and provided the following comments on differences between WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and working under the two:

“Not really. I mean, it’s a different environment from what Vince wanted,” Dominik said. “With Hunter, he’s out there and if you have a question, he’s out walking around, and you can go up to him and talk about whatever. It was different with Vince because he was always in his office. But it kind of depends on just how you look at it. For me, it’s all the same, man, I just show up to have a good time.”

The full interview with Mysterio can be found at this link. If using any of these quotes in your own article on other websites, please credit Joshie Lopez with a H/T link back to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription. Check out the latest episode of The Hoots Podcast below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.