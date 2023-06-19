Speaking with Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes, Dominik Mysterio spoke about a wide range of topics including his heel persona in WWE.

Mysterio is one of the most hated villains in not just all of WWE, but the entire wrestling business.

“I don’t know. I think it’s kind of just secretly been hidden in me, that I’m kinda just this dick,” Mysterio said. “It, like with all things, just kind of just came naturally to me. I don’t know what it was, but I think what really helped me was, I guess when I was training with Lance and with Jay Lethal, I guess everyone thought I was just gonna be a babyface like my dad and just be a good guy all the time. “So when I would do practice matches, I would want to be a heel. I wanted to be the bad guy. So I trained most of the time, my practice matches, I was always the bad guy. So it was always fun to get into that character. Once I got the opportunity, I was like, I’m not gonna blow it. This is gonna be the one. Because I’ve always wanted to be the bad guy. Guys like Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho, guys like that that I just grew up watching. That’s how I wanted to do it.”

