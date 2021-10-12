During his appearance on Out Of Character, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he was surprised to end up in a segment with Brock Lesnar on an episode of Raw in 2019. Here’s what he had to say:

My dad had told me that we were going to do something with somebody but didn’t mention who, didn’t mention what. He just said we were going to do something with somebody. I’m starting to think who we can work with or what’s going to happen, Brock [Lesnar] never came to mind. We were driving to Phoenix, Arizona where I was going to be in the crowd and I was like, ‘Are you going to tell me now who we are wrestling or what’s the deal?’ He goes, ‘You’ll see when we get there.’ We end up getting there and next thing you know, I’m getting tossed around by Brock. So, everything was a surprise for me.

