During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dominik Mysterio spoke on the possibility of him changing both his ring name and wearing a mask in the future. Here’s what he had to say:

There’s still talks about it. We would like to eventually get into the tradition of Lucha Libre, which would be putting a mask on me and taking on the name, but I think that’s all down the line in the future. But now everyone kind of knows my face and what I look like, and the idea of wearing a mask is to hide your identity, to be able to go out to places and stuff like that. But I think I could find a unique way of bringing the mask into my character.

I don’t know. We have our thoughts. My long goal would be Prince Mysterio for me, since Rey in Spanish is king.

So, for my character, it’d be Prince Mysterio. I don’t know; we’ll see where it goes.