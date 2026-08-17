Dominik Mysterio already gets some of the loudest reactions in WWE, but he has an idea for what he would like to hear if fans ever decide to get behind him.

Mysterio has established himself as one of WWE’s top heels in recent years, regularly receiving boos so loud that they make it difficult for him to speak during promos.

During a new interview with Kid Yeet, Mysterio was asked what kind of chant he would want fans to sing for him if they eventually stopped booing him.

“That the fans would chant? It would be … Man, that’s a good question,” Dom said. “I would have them sing.”

Mysterio then suggested putting a Mexican-inspired spin on the chant.

“Like maybe try and figure out some some mariachi style of saying my name or something crazy,” he continued. “I don’t know. Some Mexican thing.”

For now, Mysterio remains one of WWE’s most consistently booed performers, with his attempts to speak often being drowned out by the crowd.