An update on Dominik Mysterio.

The WWE star and Judgment Day member has not wrestled since April due to an injury he sustained on his arm. News initially broke that Dominik would need surgery and could be out for months, but the former NXT North American Champion shot that down. He revealed during a recent interview on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show that he’s been rehabbing his arm and should be back soon.

Arm is good. It’s healing up good. I had a slight tear in my Tommy John ligament, which was kind of a freak accident in the wrestling world because it’s a baseball injury. About six to eight weeks. I’ve been doing two times a week for rehab. I’m just trying to get healthy and get back out there to help Judgment Day so they can physically start hurting again,

Dominik has been a member of Judgment Day since 2022. In 2023 he faced his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39. At WrestleMania 40 he partnered with Santos Escobar to battle Mysterio, who was partnered up with Andrade El Idolo.