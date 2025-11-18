Dominik Mysterio is soaking in the moment, and the praise, as he gears up for one of the biggest matches of his career.

The Judgment Day star appeared on ESPN’s First Take today, where he reacted to Cody Rhodes recently naming him as part of WWE’s future during an interview on the All the Smoke podcast (see full video below).

For Dominik, hearing that kind of endorsement from the WWE Champion feels personal.

Rhodes’ comments struck a chord, with Dominik comparing Cody to “that big brother that goes off to college”, someone he doesn’t see often because they’re on different brands, but whose approval means a lot.

“Man, I feel like I’m just getting started,” Dominik said when asked about his place in WWE. “I started during the pandemic in 2020. Most of my … the first half of my career, I had no fans [in attendance]. Now leading into this, now we get crowd reactions. So, for me, I live off of that.”

He continued, “Being able to, you know, like you said, future of the WWE and hearing Cody say that. Cody’s like that big brother that goes off to college and you don’t really see him every now and then, but you get excited when he comes back into town. You want that stamp of approval from him, you know? So it’s really cool to hear that from him. And it’s a blessing, man. I’m just fortunate to be able to do my thing.”

Dominik also spoke about his newly confirmed match at WWE Survivor Series on November 29, where he’ll challenge John Cena for the Intercontinental Championship.

With Cena’s retirement tour winding down, Dirty Dom noted how surreal it feels to be involved in so many of the legend’s final bouts.

“You know, it’s a huge blessing for me to be able to get three out of his last four matches in the WWE,” Dominik said. “Was able to wrestle him at the TD Garden, got to wrestle him in Madison Square Garden, and finish it off at Petco Park.”

He added, “So, for me, it’s a huge honor. He’s one of the best to ever do it — if not the best to ever do it in this business. Everything we do, we base it off of John Cena. He’s the golden boy for the WWE. For me, I’m excited to put the final nail in his coffin.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/29 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results coverage from Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

