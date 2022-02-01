Dominik Mysterio made an appearance on My Mom’s Basement to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about the feud between his father, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerro in the summer of 2005. The storyline was how Eddie was his father and not Rey, but Eddie gave him to Rey because Rey couldn’t have kids. They ended up having a ladder match with the winner getting custody of Dominik.

“I mean, I didn’t even know very much. As a kid, I just kind of knew what I was told, basically. But I think I think more than more than the kids, the teachers were very intrigued there. They didn’t know if it was like actual TV or if they were concerned about who I was going home with because they would ask me if my home life was okay, if I was good. I’m like, Yeah, I’m fine, man. Like, I’m barely coming to school. I’m traveling with my dad. Like, I’m this third grader just having the time of his life not going to school half the time.

But yeah, you know, the kids too, they would get a little annoying at times, because they’re like, ‘Who’s your real dad man? Is it Eddie or is it Rey?’ I’m like, dude, I think it’s Rey. I’m pretty sure it’s him. You know, I’ve known him since I was a kid.’ But then it’s like, man, I’ve also known Eddie since I was a kid. He’s been coming over and spending the night at our house since I could remember like. I’d wake up and have breakfast with this guy. Like, like it was nothing, so it’s like, it made me think as a kid too. And I’m like, man, you know, I think it is Rey. I think the funniest part was the teachers getting into it as well, like making sure that I had a good home life.”