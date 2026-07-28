Dominik Mysterio has shared a memorable story from his time defending the AAA Mega Championship in Mexico, recalling how one fan’s celebration left him taking a peso to the head.

Mysterio defended the AAA Mega Championship against Dragon Lee at AAA Heroes Inmortales in October 2025. During a recent appearance on the Amigos Toxicos podcast, “Dirty Dom” reflected on the match and explained the unique tradition of fans throwing money into the ring after an especially well-received bout.

“I had a match against Dragon Lee a couple months back,” Mysterio said. “If you have a good match in Mexico, they’ll throw money in. They’ll start throwing pesos in the ring. That started to happen to us, people started throwing money in the ring. It just means they’re willing to pay extra. Yeah, it’s like a thing out there. It doesn’t happen often.”

Mysterio noted that while the tradition is more common on the independent scene, he hadn’t seen it happen during a televised AAA event in quite some time before his match with Dragon Lee.

“It happens a lot in like independent scenes and stuff, but I feel like in AAA, I hadn’t seen it done for a TV in a while,” he continued. “They started doing it to me and Dragon Lee. There’s those motherf**kers that do it out of the kindness of their heart and then there’s other malicious people that’ll start throwing and aiming at you. One of them actually, I got hit with a peso right on the top of my head. They smoked me.”

Mysterio has continued to be a featured part of AAA programming following WWE’s acquisition of the promotion, with the AAA Mega Championship remaining a prominent part of his current run.