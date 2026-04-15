Dominik Mysterio continues to make the media rounds heading into the biggest two-night premium live event on the annual WWE calendar this weekend.

While doing multiple interviews to promote WrestleMania 42, “Dirty” Dom spoke with the Burn Factory for an in-depth discussion.

During the interview, Dom-Dom revealed why he refused stitches and staples for a recent gash he suffered during a match in AAA.

“I made the crucial mistake of, so it was about a seven or eight centimeters long, big ass gash on my head,” he began when asked about the injury. “For those of you who don’t know, I took a chair shot to the head and I did, I didn’t put my hands up (to) protect it and, uh, yeah, sliced me across the head. At the time I was thinking- cause we’re in Mexico and Puebla and I was like, man, I was like, for whatever reason, they want to shave my head. I was like, ‘no staples, no stitches.’ I was like, ‘just glue me.’ I was like, worst case scenario, and you guys got to like shave around it or something.”

Mysterio continued, “I was like, don’t touch it. I was like, don’t touch the hair. So what they did was they glued it together. So like they just glued it with medical glue and closed it. But the issue was we were filming three shows that day. This happened on the first show. So I did the first show. Clean me up. They glued it. Went back out. Did something for the second show. It reopened. So they put a second layer of glue on it. So now I just have a shit ton of glue stuck in my hair. There’s just glue in there. So like, it’s all healed up, the scar and stuff, but it’s just like the glue has outgrown from my hair. So now I just got to figure out how to get this fucking glue out of my hair.”

Also during the discussion, the AAA Mega Champion spoke about the possibility of reuniting on a positive level with Rey Mysterio.

“Chill,” he responded. “I’m chill on that. I think it’s time to step away a little bit. There needs to be a lot of things to happen on his end for that to happen, which I don’t think will happen. So we’re definitely going to chill on that.”

Dominik Mysterio faces Finn Balor at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.