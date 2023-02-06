Dominik Mysterio says it would be a dream come true to wrestle for Mexico’s legendary AAA promotion.

Dominik recently spoke with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc and was asked about possibly making an appearance for AAA. He commented on how his father, Rey Mysterio, got his start there.

“I mean, that’d be awesome for me. I know that’s where my dad started and he got his start, so that’d be real cool for me and a dream come true for sure,” he said.

Dominik is very close to AAA booker Konnan, who is his godfather. Dominik was asked if his current look is influenced by Konnan’s nWo Wolfpac and K-Dog days.

“So when it first started, it was very organic, because I had no idea what was going to go down,” Mysterio said. “I had a flannel and we made it work. And after that, I saw on the internet that I was just getting tagged in all the — like you said — nWo Konnan stuff and Wolfpac and Filthy Animals Konnan. And he reached out to me. He’s like, ‘Did you do that on purpose?’ I was like, ‘No, but now I will.’ I was like, “Because who better than to pay homage to than one of my six godfathers, Konnan?” And he’s the man, too, so nothing but the best.”

Dominik is expected to wrestle his father at WrestleMania 39.

