Not only is Dominik Mysterio looking at becoming “Double Champ Dom” with him challenging for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA TripleMania XXXIII in mid-August, the WWE Intercontinental Champion is also looking at becoming “Makeover Mysterio.”

The Judgment Day member appeared on the latest installment of the ‘WWE Break It Down’ digital series, reflecting on

“As far as like where I am now, this is as ‘Dirty Dom’ as it gets,” Mysterio said when describing his ring attire from WrestleMania 41. “I’ve had someone draw it out for me, like the next evolution of what I want my gear to look like, and change it up a little bit because I’ve always got to keep people on their toes.”

‘Dirty Dom’ continued, “But I can’t tell you guys. All I can say is keep an eye out. There might be some stuff here and there. I’m gonna rock the ‘Parka’ and the ‘OG Dom’ stuff for a little bit more, but I got some stuff in the works that’s super cool.”

The official description for the 17-plus minute ‘WWE Break It Down’ video featuring Dominik Mysterio going through his various looks throghout the years in WWE reads as follows: