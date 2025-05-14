Dominik Mysterio’s WWE journey technically began all the way back in 2003, when he was first seen on television sitting in the crowd—and later stepping into the ring—after his father, Rey Mysterio, captured the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Fast forward to 2005, Dominik was thrust into a major storyline involving Rey and Eddie Guerrero, who famously claimed to be Dominik’s biological father in the now-iconic “Who’s Your Papi?” feud.

Appearing on the Intoxicados Podcast, Dominik shared a behind-the-scenes memory from that time, revealing how much he was paid for one of his appearances.

“I’ll tell you exactly what I got paid—I made five grand,” Dominik recalled. “That was just for one event. My parents usually wouldn’t tell me what I made. They’d just say it was set aside. But this time, I kept asking, ‘How much did I get paid for this?’ and they finally said, ‘You got five grand.’ I was like, ‘Cool! Let’s go to Toys R Us.’”

Dominik then treated himself to a new bike and some Frankenstein monster heads—he’s always been a fan of Universal Monsters. “It maybe added up to $300 or $400,” he said. “Then I asked to go to Target, and my mom was like, ‘That’s it. You’ve spent all your money.’”

Laughing, he added, “Honestly, the rest probably went straight into my sister’s college fund.”

