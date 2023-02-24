Before becoming a star with the Judgment Day in WWE, Dominik Mysterio was best remembered for his involvement in the custody ladder match at SummerSlam 2005.

On that night Dominik, at only eight years old, was in the middle of a blood feud between Eddie Guerrero, and his father, Rey Mysterio. Dominik looked back on this intense time in his life during a recent interview on the Cheap Heat program. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Reflects on working with Eddie Guerrero at SummerSlam 2005:

I’ll tell you one thing (about SummerSlam 2005), I definitely don’t remember Eddie (Guerrero) prepping me for how intense he was gonna be. That kind of just came in organically. But that’s just Eddie being Eddie. I remember being in the corner at SummerSlam and him just yelling at me like, ‘You’re gonna know what it means to be a Guerrero!’ And then his hand comes up and as a kid, I’ve said it before, as a kid, I thought that he was genuinely gonna hit me and like, something was gonna happen because dude, it was so intense. The look in his eyes, his veins popping out and he was just jacked to the gills and yelling at me, me having nowhere to go, just sitting back in this corner.

Reveals that he was paid for the show:

That’s what got me to do the whole spiel (that I was getting paid for the WWE SummerSlam 2005 appearance) … My dad was like, ‘Hey, we want you to do this thing, if you’re okay with it’ and at the time, I was unsure about it and I was like, I don’t know if I wanna do this. I was in school, I didn’t wanna — not that I enjoyed school but I enjoyed being with my friends at school… So as soon as he was like, ‘They’re gonna pay you for it,’ I was like, ‘Mhm, alright. Now we’re speaking my language…’ I was like seven or eight. But even then, I understood the business.

