WWE star Dominik Mysterio from the Judgement Day was the latest guest on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his debut for the company back in 2020, and how he wasn’t officially under contract until well after that match. Highlights can be found below.

Reveals that he wrestled his debut SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins without a contract:

“I did SummerSlam without being on contract. So I got paid for that pay-per-view, . We were in the middle of negotiations so it was all kind of being handled at the time. But in good faith, I was like, ‘Yeah dude, I’ll do it.’”

Says he wasn’t signed officially until after WWE Payback:

“I got two pay-per-view checks and a couple of TV checks in one sitting and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh s**t. This is pretty crazy.’”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)