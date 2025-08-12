Dominik Mysterio recently appeared as a guest on the Club 520 Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion and member of The Judgment Day spoke about his recent rib injury and how everyone thought he was faking it, as well as a similar injury he suffered during his first match as a heel in WWE against Edge back in 2022.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his rib injury being legitimate, and simply worked into WWE storylines to keep him on TV: “I dislocated my two lower ribs and they were digging into my cartilage. So that was why I was actually hurt. Everyone thought I was faking it, but I was actually hurt.”

On recalling a similar injury he suffered during his first match as a heel against Edge on the September 12, 2022 episode of WWE Raw: “My first match as a bad guy, I wrestled Edge [Adam Copeland] and I did a frog splash and I cracked my rib and it punctured a lung. And then I finished the match and then I just remember not being able to catch my breath and I told the doctor I was like, ‘No, no, I’m good.’ Went back to the locker room, ten minutes later, I was like, ‘I still can’t breathe.’ I was like, ‘This ain’t right.’ Sure enough, went to the hospital and they’re like, ‘Yeah, you got a pneumothorax. You can’t fly home.'”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)