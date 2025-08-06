Dominik Mysterio has been celebrating “20 years in WWE,” with the company having some fun with it being the 20-year anniversary of a young Dominik Mysterio being the focal point of the “Who’s Your Papi?” storyline between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio from WWE SummerSlam 2005.

During a recent interview on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast on Barstool Sports, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and member of The Judgment Day spoke about his successful title defense against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2025, where he ranks the win all-time, his ring gear being a ‘slap in the face’ to his ‘deadbeat dad,’ and how he feels he took ‘a shot to the haters’ at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this past weekend.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion, as well as a new Dominik Mysterio SummerSlam Vlog released by WWE, and the entire “Story of Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero at WWE SummerSlam 2005” compilation from the WWE Vault YouTube channel.

On his successful WWE Intercontinental Championship defense against AJ Styles from night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025: “It was an amazing 20-year anniversary. Everyone kept asking me, like, ‘Oh, what did you do to prepare?’ I didn’t do anything. AJ had to prepare for me. You know, I’m the greatest Mysterio of all time, the greatest Intercontinental champion of all time. It was a great time.”

On his navy blue gear: “Yeah, that was… I don’t want to say an homage, but it was a slap in the face to, you know, my deadbeat dad’s gear in 05′. It was almost like a, ‘I’m going to do it better than you did.'”

On where he ranks his victory against Styles: “Man, for me, other than there’s been a couple of good victories for me, but like that one would probably rank at the top. I’ve beaten my deadbeat dad, but this was, was special for me, 20 years and now coming in my five year debut anniversary, so like, it was very special. Like I said, no Judgment Day, nobody, and it wasn’t a shot at the Judgment Day. Like I love my family. But it was more of like, like a shot to the haters. Cause everyone was expecting like, ‘Oh, who’s going to come out and help them, is Roxanne [Perez] going to come out? Is Finn [Balor] going to come out?’ Like, no, no one came out. I told him I was going to do it all on my own and I did just that. I outsmarted AJ and I beat him right in the middle of that ring.”

