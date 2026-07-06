At just 29 years old, Dominik Mysterio is a rare case as an under-30 year-old WWE veteran.

While he is seven years into his current run with the company, which began in 2019, the current AAA Mega Champion also appeared in WWE for a memorable storyline between his legendary father, Rey Mysterio, and legendary late Uncle, Eddie Guerrero, back in 2005 when he was just eight years old.

During an appearance on the Happy Hour podcast alongside fellow member of The Judgment Day and reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (see video below), “Dirty” Dom spoke about his childhood appearances in WWE as part of the “Custody of Dominik” storyline leading into WWE SummerSlam 2005, noting that he “hated it.”

“I hated it,” Dom-Dom admitted. “Not wrestling, I loved wrestling. I loved watching it. I just didn’t enjoy the attention on me.”

As the discussion continued, the WWE veteran spoke about how unexpected crowd reactions over the past few years taught him that adaptability is the most necessary skillset to have if you want to succeed on the top level in the company.

“I would say being able to be adaptable,” Mysterio said when asked what skill is most required for top-level success in WWE. “The nature of our business goes, you just never really know how the audience is gonna react. You never know how things might go or things might change in an instant.”

He would go on to describe how that can affect a planned situation.

“You have an idea, and then right before you go out there, the idea changes or something gets moved, and you just have to adapt and change on the fly, or do what you need to do in that moment,” he continued. “So I feel like if you can’t adapt or can’t with the program it’s gonna eat you up and spit you out.”

Also during the interview, Liv Morgan revealed something she hates dealing with during WWE matches, calls it her “ick”.