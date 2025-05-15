How much does a WWE Superstar on the main roster make?

How about in comparison to talents working in WWE NXT?

Allow Dominik Mysterio to explain.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio appeared as a guest this week on the Raw Talk With Bradley Martyn podcast for an interview, during which he elaborated on the pay structure in WWE and NXT.

“Main roster, once you’re on TV like Raw or SmackDown, you’re making good money,” Mysterio stated. “Definitely six figures. Around there. [It] depends on what you’re doing for the year. It depends on what you’re doing.”

Mysterio would go on to elaborate, explaining the difference in pay structure between being a talent on the WWE NXT roster, and being one on the WWE main roster.

“When you’re first getting signed, if you’re doing an NXT deal, that’s different,” he explained. “From NXT, you move on to the main roster, that’s a whole different contract. Now you’re main roster and not NXT. The money depends on how you’re getting used, your merchandise sales, action figures, video game stuff. There is so much that goes into it. It’s hard to say a specific amount.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)