Dominik Mysterio believes there’s plenty of untapped potential when it comes to blending his WWE and AAA worlds.

While the reigning AAA Mega Champion is almost always accompanied by Judgment Day during his WWE appearances, the faction has rarely been involved in his run south of the border. Instead, Mysterio has recently aligned himself with Omos during his appearances in AAA.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani in a new interview (see video below), Mysterio admitted he’d love to see the two groups intersect.

“I’m not sure how to mix the two. I would love for Omos to come in and maybe the Judgment Day crew give him a shot. Then, vice versa, I’d love for the Judgment Day to come down to AAA and join forces with Omos and Dorian. The fact that we haven’t already done that is mind blowing to me.”

Mysterio went on to pitch several crossover ideas involving Judgment Day members chasing championships in AAA.

“All of the titles and everything, with Raquel just winning the Women’s IC Championship this Monday on Raw, why not bring her down and go for the [Mixed Tag Team Championships] with JD. Have Liv for the AAA [Reina de Reinas Championship], have her have two titles. I don’t know what we’re doing. Not my sandbox.”

Omos has not appeared on WWE television since competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April 2024, though he has recently aligned with Mysterio during his AAA appearances.