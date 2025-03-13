CM Punk took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the 15th anniversary of a segment with Rey Mysterio and his family, even sharing an old photo.

In his next story, Punk zoomed in on Dominik Mysterio and called him a “lil b*tch.”

Dominik responded with a story of his own, calling Punk a “washed old f**k.”

This back-and-forth comes after Punk and Dominik faced off at two separate live events in December 2023.

I love seeing Dominik and CM Punk feud 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QgUvQQUItD — Seth Joseph (@SethJoseph95) March 12, 2025

Joe Weller, a popular YouTube star with over 5.3 million followers, has expressed interest in entering professional wrestling.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Weller revealed that he has considered working on the indie wrestling circuit. He also mentioned that he plans to attend WWE’s shows in London later this month. He said,

“I would love to. I genuinely would love to. I had the thought of doing the indie circuit and doing it the respected way, and documenting that. Then, hopefully one day, WWE are like, ‘F**king hell, you’re killing it on the indie scene. Let’s get you in.’ I’d love to. I think I’d be a good heel.”

Now that’s what you call a goal celebration 👀 pic.twitter.com/oMlTf9hWSQ — Sidemen (@Sidemen) March 8, 2025

Natalya’s newly-announced wrestling memoir, The Last Hart Beating: From the Dungeon To WWE, quickly topped the best-sellers list for wrestling books on Amazon after pre-orders opened. The announcement, made by Natalya and BenBella Books on Tuesday, saw the book hit #1 on the list by Wednesday.

Natalya tweeted, “In 24 hours, I’m a BEST SELLER! I’m so blown away by everyone’s support for my book. I can’t put into words what it means to me. I’m so grateful.”

In 24 hours, I’m a BEST SELLER! I’m so blown away by everyone’s support for my book. I can’t put into words what it means to me. I’m so grateful. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/KrVcguKKNl — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 12, 2025

During a recent edition of the “Adult Conversations” podcast, former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis commented on Michelle McCool being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Michelle McCool: “I always talk about this match that I had with Michelle McCool. To me, it was super important because I wasn’t having all these title matches, and someone came up and said it was their favorite match that I was ever in. I thought to myself, ‘Yeah, that was really so much fun.’ She deserves her flowers because she worked so very hard. She worked harder than anybody to get it right, to get the wrestling right.”

On McCool deserving recognition: “I would go with her before the house shows, and we would get there early so that we could get it right. Now, Michelle McCool is going into the Hall of Fame, and she fought for the women to get more time, she fought to be able to do bigger moves, she fought for more exposure, she fought, and I’m just so incredibly blessed that I had such good people to work with.”

During a recent interview with “The Takedown” on SI.com, WWE NXT Superstar Ethan Page continued to express his desire to face off against John Cena during the latter’s retirement tour.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On still wanting a match with John Cena: “First thing, still want that match. That doesn’t change a damn thing. I don’t think Rock or Cena would be upset with me saying that. We’re talking about a wrestler trying to be part of something marquee and making a name for themselves. Both of those guys can relate to that. I will say, while watching, I may have threw my hands in the air and yelled, ‘Hell yes.’ May have said, ‘F those kids.’ I may have been celebrating, I think. I think that is the way you would describe my reaction would be a celebration.”

On believing Cena is a man of his word: “John Cena, whether a piece of crap or not, whatever your opinion of this man you have after what happened in Toronto, honestly doesn’t really matter. I believe I could be wrong, he might prove me wrong, I believe he’s a man of his word, whether good or bad. If he is telling the WWE Universe and also telling WWE themselves they have John Cena from this date to this date and it’s not going last, I believe that when he’s done, he’s done.”

On why he needs the match to happen: “So if I don’t find a way to fit in this very tight window of experiencing John Cena in a ring, then I’m missing the greatest. To me, I need to experience that before it’s gone because there’s only one John. I need this match to happen, whether he’s gonna be a prick or not. We could be pricks together, I don’t really care about that. It’s just getting to experience greatness before it disappears.”

(h/t – Fightful)