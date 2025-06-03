The Judgment Day clubhouse had a noticeably different vibe on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

Just a day after Carlito revealed that his WWE contract would not be renewed, he was absent from the show.

While Carlito — and his trusty PS5 — were missing from the clubhouse, Dominik Mysterio paid tribute by sporting a “That’s Not Cool” t-shirt in his honor.

Carlito became a part of The Judgment Day in 2024 and was regularly seen gaming on WWE 2K25 in the clubhouse.

Stephanie Vaquer has a busy Saturday ahead after securing a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match during WWE RAW.

On Monday night, Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in a triple threat qualifier, earning her place in the high-stakes match scheduled for Saturday. She sealed the win by pinning Nile following her signature SVB.

In addition to the ladder match, Vaquer will also compete at WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide, where she teams up with Lola Vice to take on Chik Tormenta and Dalys. Both events are set to take place in Los Angeles, CA.

This week’s episode of WWE RAW concluded with a high-stakes Triple Threat Match to determine the final entrant in the men’s Money In The Bank ladder match. CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano battled it out in a chaotic main event.

The turning point came after Punk landed his devastating Go To Sleep on Americano. Just as he was about to secure the pinfall, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed stormed in, yanking Punk out of the ring. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso quickly rushed to even the odds, sparking an all-out brawl at ringside.

Styles capitalized with a dive that wiped out the crowd outside, but as he re-entered the ring, he was met with a crushing headbutt from El Grande Americano. That was all Americano needed to seal the victory and punch his ticket to Money In The Bank.

The chaos didn’t end there. In a post-match beatdown, Paul Heyman’s allies — Breakker, Reed, and Seth Rollins — laid waste to Zayn, Uso, and Punk, standing tall as the show went off the air.

EL GRANDE AMERICANO HAS QUALIFED FOR THE MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH. EL GRANDE HAS BEATEN CM PUNK & AJ STYLES DUE TO BREAKKER & REED INTERFERING 😭#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aGhHtiV8XZ — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) June 3, 2025

And finally, you can check out the updated WWE Money in the Bank 2025 card below:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins vs. Penta vs. vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano

* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Last Match Night: Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch

* Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul & John Cena