WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was a recent guest on “Foundation Radio” to discuss a variety of topics, including his desire to go after Jey Uso’s WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Dirty Dom claims he and Uso have some “unfinished business” they need to take care of.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On The Judgment Day: “We’re done with Priest and Rhea, the Terror Turds, whatever they like to call themselves, twins 40 years apart. But anyways, now that we’ve gotten rid of some dead weight in the Judgment Day and we’ve replaced them with people like Raquel [Rodriguez] and Carlito, and we’ve got Liv, it’s been really good for the Judgment Day. We have Finn and JD as the World Tag Team Champions, we have Liv as the Women’s World Champion.”

On having unfinished business with Jey Uso: “I would say I have some unfinished business with Jey Uso. There’s something he has that I might want. Not might. There’s something of his that I want, and that’s definitely not Rhea. So I don’t know. We’ll see what The Judgment Day has in store.”