Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on the “Keepin’ It 100” podcast with Konnan and Disco Inferno. Below are highlights:

Working as a heel and the adrenaline rush:

“As soon as I get touched, whether it’s by someone in the corner or someone else, I instantly go tag out, whether it’s to Priest, Finn or I’ll go crawl to Mami. When I don’t perform on Monday, like, for these last two weeks that I wasn’t on Monday Night Raw because I was doing my hard time, but my body on Monday and even like Saturday’s and Sunday’s because I do the live events, I’m like, there’s something missing, right. It’s 8:00pm ET, and my body is fiending for something and I never know what that is and that’s that adrenaline rush. I think for me it was just like, when I first started with my dad it just seemed like an over exaggeration of me.

“Because I’m very laid back and very calm, and I felt that I had to match my dad’s energy, so it always very smiling because, they were like, dude, you got a good smile, smile more. I felt like I had just more options and like more variety to play with as a heel and stuff and I felt a lot more comfortable. And plus, when I was training, before I debuted, when I did matches, I always be the bad guy, I would always be the heel working the babyface in training, so it kind of came a little more naturally and comfortable for me. They don’t like me, man.”

Who was behind the “Hard Times” character:

“It was kind of a collective team effort, you know, I feel like the writers put in a lot of the effort and kind of pitched us their ideas and we were all with it. And whether it’s Finn or Priest or Rhea that kind of have their options or kind of have a different take on what’s being presented to us, they’ll talk to them and they’re very open to what changes we may want to do or what not. Plus, if there’s things that they wanted us to do in a certain way, I feel like 99% of the time, it fits what we’re doing anyways, so there’s not much for us to change or kind of put in our way because they are formatting it and writing it to us, you know, and it works.”

