Could WWE be working towards a one-on-one showdown in the ring between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley?
“Daddy Dom” doesn’t think so, but he’s willing if that’s a route the company wants to take.
During an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast this weekend in Berlin, Germany, The Judgment Day member spoke about the potential match-up.
“I don’t think they’d book it,” he said. “But I’m here for it.”
Upon hearing of Dom’s comments, Ripley responded on X, “Bring it.”
