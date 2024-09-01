Could WWE be working towards a one-on-one showdown in the ring between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley?

“Daddy Dom” doesn’t think so, but he’s willing if that’s a route the company wants to take.

During an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast this weekend in Berlin, Germany, The Judgment Day member spoke about the potential match-up.

“I don’t think they’d book it,” he said. “But I’m here for it.”

Upon hearing of Dom’s comments, Ripley responded on X, “Bring it.”