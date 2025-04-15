Dominik Mysterio’s relationship with his father is nothing short of turbulent. Despite once sharing tag team championship glory, the two have also stood on opposite sides of the ring at WrestleMania — and Dominik has even gone as far as crashing family holiday gatherings.

Throughout it all, Dominik remains firm in his stance – he’s not the one in the wrong.

During an appearance on “Hot Ones” with Liv Morgan, Dominik was challenged to either offer an apology or take on the heat of a spicy wing. Without hesitation, he chose the wing. He said,

“He should apologize. He should get on his knees, take his mask off, hand it over to me, and say that I’m the greatest Mysterio of all time—because I am. I’m not apologizing to this f**king guy.”

Since his WWE debut, Dominik Mysterio has had a number of memorable entrances, with one of the most iconic being his WrestleMania 39 entrance — where he was led to the ring in a paddy wagon, handcuffed, and escorted by prison guards.

Speaking on the latest edition of “RAW Recap,” Dominik shared his thoughts on the unique entrances he’s had, especially the one at WrestleMania 39. He said,

“Yes and no. Like you mentioned, that entrance was really special. I’ve definitely been lucky when it comes to my entrances. My first WrestleMania could’ve been way cooler if I had my own solo moment, but instead, I had to come out with that deadbeat. Then at WrestleMania 39, I got the full paddy wagon treatment, the OG Rey Mysterio mask — though let’s be real, it should’ve been a Dom Mysterio mask. Still, it was iconic.”

He went on to explain how the idea came together. He said, “What’s crazy is that Triple H really helped make that moment. Like he always says, it’s about creating moments — and he made that one happen. I had no clue. I thought I was just going to walk down the ramp like everyone else. I didn’t realize he had this whole vision planned out. And now, to have something that epic in only my second WrestleMania? That’s a forever moment.”

In a new WWE Retrospective video, Booker T looks back on his unforgettable handicap match at WrestleMania 22, where he and his wife Sharmell took on The Boogeyman. What fans didn’t know at the time was that Boogeyman, real name Marty Wright, went into the match with a serious injury — a torn pectoral muscle.

Booker T revealed that only the two of them were aware of the injury going into the show. Despite the circumstances, Booker T saw it as an opportunity to give Boogeyman a career-defining moment on the grandest stage of them all.

“The Boogeyman got into this business at 40 years old, created that character, and took it all the way to WrestleMania. I knew it was my chance to give him that ultimate moment. He was nervous, hurt, and couldn’t do much in the ring. I told him, ‘Don’t worry. Whatever you can’t do, I’ve got you. I’ll carry the load.’”

Reflecting on that night, Booker T called it one of the most incredible experiences of his career — not for personal glory, but for what it meant to a friend.

“Just like Jeff Jarrett said one of his proudest moments was putting the WCW World Title on me, this was one of mine. This business is about being selfish and selfless at the same time. I can count on both hands and toes the number of real friends I have in wrestling. Marty Wright — the Boogeyman — is one of them.”

Booker T also shared that The Boogeyman still calls him every month to say thank you for that moment at WrestleMania.

(h/t – Fightful)