Despite helping promote WWE Clash in Italy, Dominik Mysterio currently has no match scheduled for the premium live event.

And even he isn’t sure why.

The Judgment Day member recently spoke with Esse Magazine while doing media appearances ahead of WWE Clash in Italy this weekend. During the interview (see video below), Dominik was asked when fans could expect his match for the show to be announced.

According to “Dirty Dom,” WWE may simply have too much star power on their hands.

“I don’t think they know what to do with me. I’m too cool. They have lightning in a bottle, and they have no idea what to do with it, so they’re just letting it sit. I’m like you, I’m just waiting,” he said.

Dominik has remained heavily featured on WWE television in recent months through multiple storylines involving The Judgment Day, while also carrying the AAA Mega Championship. Even so, he joked that none of that has been enough to secure him a spot on the Clash card.

That didn’t stop him from doubling down on his confidence.

“I could have all the storylines, but like I said, they don’t know what to do with me. I’m too good. Lightning in a bottle. They’re holding me.”

When asked what exactly WWE could still be waiting for, Mysterio rattled off a list of major names he’s already defeated during his career.

“I don’t know. I’ve beaten John Cena. I’ve beaten AJ Styles. Beaten Rey Mysterio. Beaten Damian Priest. I don’t know what they’re waiting for. I’m 29 years old. Kid’s young. You’ve got all these old fossils in there working. I don’t know what they’re waiting for.”

Even without a confirmed match, Dominik made it clear he’s staying patient and remains ready if WWE decides to add him to the lineup in the coming days.

“At the end of the day, I’m a patient man. I can wait. I’ve got The Judgment Day with me. AAA Mega Campeón. I’m not tripping. If they want to put me on Clash In Italy, I’ll put my Mega Campeonato on the line. It don’t even matter.”