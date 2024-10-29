Dominik Mysterio did it!

Heading into the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Monday, October 28, at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, it was advertised that Dominik Mysterio would face a former world champion.

And face a former world champion he did.

Early in the show, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce informed “Dirty” Dom that he would be facing former world champion Damian Priest in the main event of the evening.

During the main event, as The Judgment Day ran out to distract Priest in an attempt to help Dom, Priest beat down Carlito and JD McDonagh with a savage vengeance. When the rest of The Judgment Day pulled Carlito out of the ring to save him, Priest was rolled up from behind by Dom-Dom, who scored the shocking upset victory.

Priest would go on to beat down Dominik to end the 10/28 show.

For those interested, you can read our complete WWE Raw Results 10/28/24.

Dominik Mysterio just PINNED Damian Priest for the 1-2-3! pic.twitter.com/Ly8939rRIx — WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2024

DOM DID IT!!! #WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/ZwnZ4ZC4ep — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 29, 2024

DAMIAN JUST DESTROYED DOM!!!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/HbZnTKb7sJ — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 29, 2024